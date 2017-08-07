EPA: No review of mine spill claims after state, tribe sued

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2015, file photo, water flows through a series of sediment retention ponds built to reduce heavy metal and chemical contaminants from the Gold King Mine wastewater accident in the spillway about a quarter mile downstream from the mine outside Silverton, Colo. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said Aug. 4, 2017 that he will consider paying for economic damages from the spill, something the EPA previously said it could not do because of laws protecting the government from lawsuits. His comments came during a tour of the mine on the eve of the second anniversary of the spill. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo