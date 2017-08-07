35 years later, Kenya's Odinga is enigmatic on coup attempt

FILE- In this May 23, 2016 file photo, An opposition protester wearing a T-shirt of opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a rock, as he and others tried to gather outside the offices of the electoral commission before being tear-gassed away by police, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. Odinga, the opposition leader who wants to be Kenya’s next president, says he’ll fight corruption and ethnic divisions. Yet he is also an enigmatic figure who was allegedly involved in an Aug. 1, 1982 coup attempt that exacerbated tensions in a country whose democracy remains vulnerable to ethnic feuding. Ben Curtis, file AP Photo