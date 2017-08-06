Nation & World

Tropical Storm Franklin forms over northwestern Caribbean

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 11:14 PM

MIAMI

Tropical Storm Franklin has formed over the northwestern Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami reported late Sunday that Franklin was located 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaraguan-Honduran border with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph). It was moving west-northwest at 13 mph (21 kph).

It was expected to continue moving in that direction for the next 48 hours. Forecasters predicted it would move across the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday night and Tuesday.

It was expected to strengthen before reaching the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 105 miles (169 kilometers) from the center, mainly to the northeast.

