Former All-Star catcher Darren Daulton dies at 55

FILE- In this Aug 3, 2013, file photo, former Philadelphia Phillies catcher Darren Daulton waves to the crowd as he takes the field during the Philadelphia Phillies Alumni ceremonies before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Philadelphia. Daulton, the All-Star catcher who was the leader of the Phillies' NL championship team in 1993, has died. He was 55. Michael Perez, File AP Photo