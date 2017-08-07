Nation & World

Correction: Open Regents Seats story

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 1:54 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan.

In a story Aug. 6 about three members of the Kansas Board of Regents whose terms expired, The Associated Press reported erroneously that their seats were open. Under Kansas law, members whose terms have expired can continue to serve on the board legally until their replacements are named and the appointments are approved by the state Senate Confirmations Oversight Committee.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Kansas Board of Regents awaiting word on 3 members' seats

The Kansas Board of Regents is still awaiting word on whether Gov. Sam Brownback will replace three members whose terms have expired.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Board of Regents is still awaiting word on whether Gov. Sam Brownback will replace three members whose terms have expired.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that Brownback hasn't named anyone to replace Regents Shane Bangerter, Ann Brandau-Murguia and Helen Van Etten. Their four-year terms expired at the end of June.

Kansas law allows the three to continue serving as regents until their replacements are named. They also are eligible to be appointed to a second term.

The governor appoints members of the board. They are allowed to begin serving if their appointments are approved by the state Senate Confirmation Oversight Committee.

Board spokeswoman Breeze Richardson says it is still waiting on word from Brownback's office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video