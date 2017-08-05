N. Korean missiles add urgency to Hiroshima A-bomb appeals

People offer prayers at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, to mark the 72nd anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing that killed 140,000 people in 1945. Hiroshima's appeal of "never again" on the 72nd anniversary has acquired renewed urgency as North Korea moves ever closer to acquiring nuclear weapons. Kyodo News via AP Ryosuke Ozawa