Nation & World

Russia's ex-ambassador to US rejects accusations of meddling

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 8:08 AM

MOSCOW

The former Russian ambassador to the United States has strongly denied the accusations of meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

Sergei Kislyak, who has just returned from Washington, said Saturday on Russian state TV that he was merely doing his job as a diplomat when he met with members of President Donald Trump's team. He said he also had met with representatives of Hillary Clinton's campaign, but didn't give any names.

Kislyak described the U.S. accusations against him as absurd and "shameful" for the U.S., adding that the official acknowledgement that his phone conversations were bugged was "unhealthy."

Kislyak's contacts with members of Trump's team have been part of congressional and FBI investigations into possible collusion between Trump campaign and Russia. Russia has denied any interference in the U.S. election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video