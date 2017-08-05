French zoo works to keep alive panda cub after its twin died

In this photo dated Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, provided by Beauval zoo, a veterinarian holds a cub born to the panda Huan Huan at the Zoo Parc de Beauval in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France. A giant panda in a French zoo has given birth to twins, the first-ever panda birth in France, but one died soon after childbirth. The Beauval Zoo southwest of Paris said panda Huan Huan bore twins late Friday night but despite efforts by panda experts from China to care for the firstborn, it did not survive. Zoo Parc de Beauval via AP)