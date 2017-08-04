Nation & World

US Navy ends search for sailor thought lost in west Pacific

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 9:33 PM

TOKYO

The U.S. Navy has ended a three-day search for a sailor who is believed to have gone overboard during operations in the South China Sea.

A statement says U.S., Japanese and Chinese navy vessels and helicopters spent 79 hours combing roughly 10,000 square miles (25,900 square kilometers) of the South China Sea west of the Philippines, demonstrating what it called "the common bond shared by all mariners to render assistance at sea."

The sailor from the guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem, based in Yokosuka, Japan, was reported missing and assumed overboard Aug. 1. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Rear Adm. Charles Williams, the commander of Task Force 70, offered his prayers for the sailor's loss and thanked all those who participated in the search.

