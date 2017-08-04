Chicago to sue US Justice Department over funding threat

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017 photo, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks during a press conference where sanctuary cities, which don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, and Chicago violence, two issues raised by President Donald Trump, were discussed in Chicago. Emanuel on Friday, Aug. 4 said the city will sue the federal government in defense of its status as a so-called sanctuary city and against threats to withhold U.S. grant funds. Emanuel told "Connected to Chicago" on WLS-AM the city will be in federal court Monday, Aug. Aug 7 arguing grants can't be withheld from cities the administration says aren't cooperating enough with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. Matt Marton, File AP Photo