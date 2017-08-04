Nation & World

At least 2 killed in car bomb blast in Somalia's capital

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 12:34 PM

MOGADISHU, Somalia

A police officer says at least two people have been killed in an apparent car bomb blast on a major street in Somalia's capital.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the blast occurred on Maka Almukarramah road in Mogadishu and the two victims were pedestrians. The exact target is unknown.

The explosion comes hours after the U.S. military confirmed it had killed a high-level al-Shabab extremist commander in an airstrike last weekend. Ali Mohamed Hussein had been blamed for planning deadly attacks in Mogadishu and is the highest-level al-Shabab commander killed this year.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab often targets the capital with deadly bombings in high-profile areas such as hotels and military checkpoints.

