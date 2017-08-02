Nation & World

Scaramucci memo shows ambitious plans for press office

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 11:06 PM

WASHINGTON

Ousted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci had high hopes for improved relationships with reporters, according to a memo posted online Wednesday.

The memo list five priorities for the communications staff, including "Improve the culture" and "Fill the content void."

Scaramucci writes that President Donald Trump "can choose to fight with the media, but Comms can not," and he even suggests "a constructive 'complaint box' for the media to make complaints."

The memo is dated July 30, just a day before Scaramucci was ousted by new chief of staff John Kelly. Scaramucci was named to the position on July 21.

Sacaramucci has confirmed he wrote the memo. It was posted on Medium.com by right-wing media personality and Trump supporter Mike Cernovich.

