Denmark indicts woman suspected of joining IS in Syria

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 9:32 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

A 19-year-old Danish woman has been indicted on suspicion of violating terrorism laws for allegedly joining the Islamic State group in war-torn Syria.

Prosecutor Bo Bjerregaard says the unnamed woman is abroad — "probably in Syria" — and an international arrest warrant could be issued. He declined to give details about such an arrest order.

The woman was indicted in absentia at a closed court hearing Wednesday in suburban Copenhagen. She allegedly traveled to Syria via Turkey in June, and is also accused of having tried to help a female family member to get there in March. Media reports said her court-appointed defense lawyer pleaded not guilty.

Denmark's security service earlier said that about a third of the at least 145 people who have been radicalized since 2012 are women.

