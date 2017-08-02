Nation & World

Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 8:09 AM

HARTWELL, Ga.

A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died.

News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.

Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs. He says the dogs will be observed for the next 24 to 48 hours before being euthanized.

The child's identity has not been released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video