People stand on the city's main intersection holding burning flares to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Thousands of residents opened an uneven struggle on Aug. 1, 1944 in an effort to liberate the city from the Nazis and take control ahead of the advancing Soviet Red Army. Alik Keplicz AP Photo
Nation & World

Poland considers demanding WWII reparations from Germany

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 6:01 AM

WARSAW, Poland

A lawmaker says Poland is looking into demanding reparations from Germany for the massive losses inflicted on Poland during World War II.

Arakadiusz Mularczyk, a lawmaker with the ruling Law and Justice party, said Wednesday the Polish parliament's research office is preparing an analysis of whether to make the claim and will have it ready by August 11.

Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said a day earlier that Germans should now "try and pay back the terrible debt they owe to the Polish people."

World War II, which began with the German invasion of Poland in 1939, killed nearly 6 million Polish citizens and wrought huge material loss on the country, including the near destruction of Warsaw.

