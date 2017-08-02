This Wednesday June 17, 2015 file photo shows Oren Hazan, a Likud party parliament member, being escorted out of the parliament hall by ushers. The Israeli lawmaker has been forced to call off a ‘non-violent’ faceoff with a Jordanian challenger after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office ordered him to stand down.
This Wednesday June 17, 2015 file photo shows Oren Hazan, a Likud party parliament member, being escorted out of the parliament hall by ushers. The Israeli lawmaker has been forced to call off a ‘non-violent’ faceoff with a Jordanian challenger after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office ordered him to stand down. Emil Salman, File AP Photo
This Wednesday June 17, 2015 file photo shows Oren Hazan, a Likud party parliament member, being escorted out of the parliament hall by ushers. The Israeli lawmaker has been forced to call off a ‘non-violent’ faceoff with a Jordanian challenger after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office ordered him to stand down. Emil Salman, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Israeli lawmaker calls off faceoff with Jordanian challenger

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 3:36 AM

JERUSALEM

An Israeli lawmaker has been forced to call off a "non-violent" faceoff with a Jordanian challenger after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office ordered him to stand down.

The showdown between Jordanian lawmaker Yehiya al-Saoud and Likud party politician Oren Hazan was due on Wednesday morning on Allenby Bridge in the "no-man's-land" border area. Both were en route when Netanyahu's office called Hazan off.

The two had quarreled amid Jordan-Israeli tensions over a contested Jerusalem shrine and a shooting at Israel's Embassy in Amman.

Hazan had tweeted he'd make al-Saoud "an offer he can't refuse" and said he'd say "the Arabs in the (West Bank) who call themselves Palestinians, their place is in Jordan."

Al-Saoud had challenged Hazan after he berated Jordan, claiming Israel is always, with an expletive, protecting Jordan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video