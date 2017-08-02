Nation & World

Storm in Germany kills 1 boy, hurts 4 as tree falls on tent

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 2:08 AM

BERLIN

Police in Germany say one boy has been killed and four others have been injured when a tree fell on a tent during a storm.

The boys were part of a group of 21 people, including four minders, who were camping out near Rickenbach, on the Swiss border in Germany's southwestern corner.

News agency dpa reported that police believe a strong gust of wind brought a 25-meter (82-foot) tree crashing down on a tent in the early hours of Wednesday. They didn't give details on the age of the boys involved.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video