Pro-Trump mayor of sinking island questions Al Gore on CNN

FILE- In this April 3, 2013, file photo, Tangier Island Mayor James "Ooker" Eskridge drives his boat to town on Tangier Island, Va. Eskridge, an enthusiastic Trump supporter who is mayor of a Virginia island that's sinking into the Chesapeake Bay, will debate former Vice President Al Gore on climate change during a CNN town hall that airs Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Steve Helber, File AP Photo