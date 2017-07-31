In this Thursday, July 27, 2017, photo provided by Michelle Ritzema shows an eagle on a makeshift raft created by the crew of a lobster boat that rescued the bird that was struggling in the Atlantic Ocean near Schoodic Island, Maine. The bird was eventually hauled aboard and flew away after drying off.
In this Thursday, July 27, 2017, photo provided by Michelle Ritzema shows an eagle on a makeshift raft created by the crew of a lobster boat that rescued the bird that was struggling in the Atlantic Ocean near Schoodic Island, Maine. The bird was eventually hauled aboard and flew away after drying off. Michelle Ritzema via AP)
In this Thursday, July 27, 2017, photo provided by Michelle Ritzema shows an eagle on a makeshift raft created by the crew of a lobster boat that rescued the bird that was struggling in the Atlantic Ocean near Schoodic Island, Maine. The bird was eventually hauled aboard and flew away after drying off. Michelle Ritzema via AP)

Nation & World

Maine lobster boat crew saves eagle from Atlantic Ocean

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 8:02 PM

BIRCH HARBOR, Maine

A Maine lobster boat crew used some Yankee ingenuity to rescue a waterlogged eagle that it spotted struggling offshore in the North Atlantic.

Lobsterman John Chipman, of Birch Harbor, said Monday that the struggling bird seemed to be relieved to see his boat and even tried to hop on board after Chipman came across the unusual sight of an eagle flopping around about a quarter-mile offshore, near Schoodic Island.

"The way he was acting, I knew that he wanted help. He seemed to try to come to the boat on his own and tried to get in. He wanted out of the water," he said.

Two retired police officers aboard the boat with Chipman, Kevin Meaney, of Ellsworth, Maine, and Michelle Ritzema, of Rockford, Michigan, fashioned a makeshift raft from a life preserver, a piece of plywood and rope to save the eagle last Thursday.

The eagle hopped aboard the raft and eventually was hauled onto the stern of the boat, where it dried off, Chipman said.

The bird was missing an eye and appeared to be older. Chipman intended to deliver it to game wardens for care and rehabilitation, but the eagle had other ideas. After drying off, it spread its wings and flew away.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video