Defiance that once benefited Joe Arpaio led to his downfall

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2013 file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio pauses as he answers a question at a news conference at Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Headquarters in Phoenix. Arpaio was convicted of a criminal charge Monday, July 31, 2017, for refusing to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants, marking a final rebuke for a politician who once drew strong popularity from such crackdowns but was ultimately booted from office as voters became frustrated over his headline-grabbing tactics and deepening legal troubles. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo