The Latest: Abe, Trump agree to action against North Korea

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, left, flies with South Korean F-15K fighter jets over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Sunday, July 30, 2017. The United States flew two supersonic bombers over the Korean Peninsula on Sunday in a show of force against North Korea following the country's latest intercontinental ballistic missile test. South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)