German police: 2 dead, 4 wounded in disco shooting

A visitor, center, waits to be questioned by police near a discotheque in Constance, at Lake Constance, Germany, Sunday, July 30, 2017. Police say a shooting in Germany’s Baden-Wurttemberg state has claimed two lives, including that of the gunman. They say the early-morning shooting Sunday at a discotheque in the town of Constance also left three guests seriously wounded. A tweet by Constance police says one person was killed by the shooter when he opened fire, also wounding the other victims. He then fled, was shot by police and died later in hospital. dpa via AP Felix Kaestle