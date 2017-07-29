Nation & World

Authorities ID woman killed in Wisconsin seaplane crash

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 1:34 PM

OSHKOSH, Wis.

Authorities have released the name of a 71-year-old Minnesota woman who died after a seaplane tried to take off near an aviation convention in eastern Wisconsin.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Diane Linker, of Sauk Rapids.

Linker was a passenger in a six-seat seaplane that hit a large wave and overturned while trying to take off Thursday night near the Experimental Aircraft Association's Seaplane Base, just south of Oshkosh. She died Friday.

Sheriff's Lt. Joe Kroncke (KRON'-kee) said Saturday that another person remains in critical condition.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Dan Baker says the water was too rough Friday to remove the seaplane. Crews plan to try again Saturday.

The weeklong event attracts 550,000 people from more than 80 countries to Wittman Regional Airport.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video