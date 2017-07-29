Journalists and activists gather outside the court in Istanbul, Friday, July 28, 2017, protesting against the trial of journalists and staff from the Cumhuriyet newspaper, staunchly opposed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accused of aiding terror organisations. The court on Friday decided to release seven journalists and staff of Cumhuriyet pending the outcome of their trial but ruled that five other defendants remain jailed.
Journalists and activists gather outside the court in Istanbul, Friday, July 28, 2017, protesting against the trial of journalists and staff from the Cumhuriyet newspaper, staunchly opposed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accused of aiding terror organisations. The court on Friday decided to release seven journalists and staff of Cumhuriyet pending the outcome of their trial but ruled that five other defendants remain jailed. Emrah Gurel AP Photo

7 staff members of opposition newspaper leave Turkish jail

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 6:17 AM

ISTANBUL

A Turkish court has released seven staff members of an opposition newspaper from jail pending the outcome of their trial on charges of allegedly aiding terror organizations.

Cartoonist Musa Kart and six other Cumhuriyet staff members were released from a prison on the outskirts of Istanbul early Saturday. They had been in custody for the past nine months.

Their families and supporters embraced them outside the prison.

Kart told reporters the indictment linking Cumhuriyet, a newspaper staunchly opposed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to outlawed organizations had collapsed.

Kart says being let out didn't bring the released staff much happiness because four other Cumhuriyet journalists remain behind bars.

The trial was adjourned until Sept. 11.

