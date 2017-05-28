Former Greek Prime Minister Constantine Mitsotakis dies

FILE - In this Greece, April 6, 1990, file photo, Greek Conservative New Democracy leader, Constantine Mitsotakis, gestures raising his hand at the end of his election campaign during a mass rally in Athens, Greece. Former Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis' family has put out a short statement saying Mitsotakis died Monday, May 29, 2017, "surrounded by those whom he loved and who loved him." He was 98. Aris Saris, File AP Photo