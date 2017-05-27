U.S. Navy Blue Angels fighter jets perform a flyover above graduating U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen during the Academy's graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 26, 2017.
May 27, 2017 6:01 AM

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery features images of demonstrators in Brazil and Venezuela, and Russian Orthodox Christians kissing relics of Saint Nicholas.

___

This gallery contains photos published May 20-26, 2017.

