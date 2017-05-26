New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, of Japan, exhales as he leaves the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, May 26, 2017, in New York.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, of Japan, exhales as he leaves the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, May 26, 2017, in New York. Frank Franklin II AP Photo
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, of Japan, exhales as he leaves the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, May 26, 2017, in New York. Frank Franklin II AP Photo

Nation & World

May 26, 2017 10:22 PM

Tanaka rebounds, but A's rally against Yanks bullpen, 4-1

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK

Masahiro Tanaka struck out a career-high 13 to rebound from the worst stretch of his major league career but wound up a hard-luck loser when reliever Tyler Clippard's wild pickoff throw sparked a go-ahead, two-run eighth inning in the Oakland Athletics' 4-1 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Sean Manaea (3-3), starting because Kendall Graveman was scratched with a sore pitching shoulder, matched Tanaka and allowed four hits in seven innings with six strikeouts and a walk. Ryan Madson pitched a perfect eighth and New York loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against Santiago Casilla before Didi Gregorius hit a sacrifice fly and pinch-hitter Gary Sanchez popped out.

Tanaka (5-4) left with the game scoreless after allowing Adam Rosales' one-out single in the eighth, and Jed Lowrie and Khris Davis followed with run-scoring hits off Clippard. Stephen Vogt added a two-run homer in the ninth against Jonathan Holder.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Commings practices as a member of the Braves

Commings practices as a member of the Braves 1:38

Commings practices as a member of the Braves
N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media 1:05

N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media
Judge to jurors in death penalty case: Don't talk about Atlanta Braves 0:47

Judge to jurors in death penalty case: Don't talk about Atlanta Braves

View More Video

Nation & World Videos