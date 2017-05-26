AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Saturday, May 20, 2017 photo, Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during a national address from the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. Temer is suggesting an audio that purportedly recorded him supporting hush money for an ex-lawmaker has been doctored.
Eraldo Peres
In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017 photo, demonstrators clash with police during an protest demanding the resignation of President Michel Temer, in Brasilia, Brazil. Temer ordered soldiers to restore order in the country's capital Wednesday after some government ministries were evacuated during clashes between police and protesters who are seeking the leader's ouster.
Eraldo Peres
In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017 photo, a police officer stops a protester in his tracks during an anti-government protest in Brasilia, Brazil. What began as small scuffles between police and protesters who tried to jump a cordon mushroomed into a series of confrontations in which officers fired tear gas and pepper spray to contain the crowd.
Eraldo Peres
In this Saturday, May 20, 2017 photo, a protester tries to flee government security forces during a demonstration by opponents of President Nicolas Maduro who gathered to block a major highway in Caracas, Venezuela.
Fernando Llano
In this Saturday, May 20, 2017, a protester wears a message on his torso directed at government security forces that reads in Spanish: "Fight alongside me, do not repress me" during a demonstration by anti-government protesters who gathered to block a major highway in Caracas, Venezuela. Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro's government took to the streets again in what has been two months of near-daily street protests.
Fernando Llano
In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, a dragonfly alights on a branch inside a water well at Fort San Lorenzo in the former Atlantic port Chagres, Panama. The fort was built by Spaniards in the 16th century to protect the gold route known as the Las Cruces Trail from pirate attacks.
Arnulfo Franco
In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 photo, a demonstrator holds an image of Milagro Sala, head of Argentina's Tupac Amaru social movement, during a protest demanding her release, near the hotel where members of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights are meeting, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Sala was arrested last year, accused of "inciting criminal acts" in connection with a protest she led against authorities, and the Jujuy provincial government in northern Argentina later broadened their accusations, saying her movement "embezzled in public funds." Last year a U.N. panel said Sala's detainment was arbitrary and is asking for her immediate release.
Natacha Pisarenko
Ecuador's newly sworn-in President Lenin Moreno holds a ceremonial baton presented to him during a symbolic swearing-in ceremony with representatives of Ecuador's indigenous leaders in Cochasqui, Ecuador, Thursday, May 25, 2017. Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday, promising to try and heal divisions stirred by a decade of polarizing leftist rule. He assumed the presidency during a ceremony in Ecuador's congress before some 12 heads of state from around Latin America.
Dolores Ochoa
In this July 2, 2016 photo published on May 23, 2017, Shaki, from left to right, Ciro and Buddy, look out from their giraffe enclosure at the former city zoo now known as Eco Parque, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 140-year-old zoo closed its doors and was transformed into a park a year ago, but hundreds of animals remain behind bars despite a promise to move the animals to sanctuaries.
Natacha Pisarenko
In this May 18, 2017 photo people pose in masks depicting former Mexican presidents; Vicente Fox, top left, Felipe Calderon, center, and Carlos Salinas, bottom right, framed by the Spanish words: "Looking for a rat!", at a campaign rally for Mexico state gubernatorial candidate Delfina Gomez, of the National Regeneration Movement, or Morena, in Naucalpan, Mexico. The governorship of Mexico's most populous state is up for grabs in a tight race seen as a referendum on the government of Enrique Peno Nieto, who was governor before becoming president in 2012 on the ticket of the ruling party known as the PRI.
Rebecca Blackwell
A clown dressed as comic book character Captain America chats with a friend as he takes part in a march celebrating Peruvian Clown Day in Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 25, 2017. Hundreds of professional clowns gather annually on this date to honor the late and beloved "Tony Perejil", who died on May 25, 1987, after spending years bed-ridden in a hospital. He was known as the Clown of the Poor because he would perform in impoverished neighborhoods to which he would donate a portion of his proceeds to improve the communities' infrastructures.
Martin Mejia
