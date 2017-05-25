10 Things to Know for Friday

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 1:22 'You see how the brotherhood went when you follow an order to kill somebody you don't even know' 1:55 Congratulations to the class of 2017 1:14 Lawyer for man accused of rape says his client can't prove his innocence 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 1:22 Classic comedy opens at Theatre Macon 3:12 'Let us ... recall the name of every hero anew' 2:23 Federal warrants served on 20 in Baldwin County 0:53 Macon Vietnam veteran remembers Medal of Honor recipient 0:57 Firefighter killed battling fire arrives home in Montezuma Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Greg Gianforte (R), a candidate for U.S. House, was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017. Audio courtesy: The Guardian Footage: KTMF via AP