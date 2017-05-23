New Jersey's Newark Airport closes after plane engine fire

New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport has temporarily closed after a plane engine caught fire.
The United Airlines Flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco was scheduled to take off Tuesday night when officials say its engine caught fire.
A spokesman for United, Jonathan Guerin, says the tower notified the crew of what appeared to be flames from one of the engines. He says the crew immediately deployed the plane's slides and evacuated the passengers.
Guerin reports one minor injury. He says the airline is working to get the passengers to San Francisco as soon as possible.
The airport says on Twitter that it's "temporarily closed due to deployment of emergency chutes" on the plane.
It's unclear when the airport will reopen.
