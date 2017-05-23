Nation & World

May 23, 2017 4:32 AM

EU envoy defends grants after Philippines' aid rejection

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

The European Union's ambassador to the Philippines says grant money from his grouping is meant to promote development, not system change, in foreign countries.

Ambassador Franz Jessen's remarks Tuesday at a human rights forum in Manila appeared to be a reaction to the Philippines' decision last week not to accept new funds from the EU. Philippine officials have said the money may allow the EU to interfere with Philippine internal affairs.

Jessen said the EU works with foreign governments to make sure its assistance helps countries develop in the best possible way and "it's not a question of changing the system."

He says experience shows countries with economic freedom and human rights grow faster.

The Philippines is forgoing more than 250 million euros (nearly $280 million) in grants.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:17

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver
He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man 4:30

He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man
Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse 7:23

Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

View More Video

Nation & World Videos