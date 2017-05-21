Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain, center, celebrates the Royals 6-4 win against the Minnesota Twins by going under a bridge by left fielder Alex Gordon, left, and right fielder Jorge Bonifacio after the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain, center, celebrates the Royals 6-4 win against the Minnesota Twins by going under a bridge by left fielder Alex Gordon, left, and right fielder Jorge Bonifacio after the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Minneapolis. Tom Olmscheid AP Photo
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain, center, celebrates the Royals 6-4 win against the Minnesota Twins by going under a bridge by left fielder Alex Gordon, left, and right fielder Jorge Bonifacio after the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Minneapolis. Tom Olmscheid AP Photo

Nation & World

May 21, 2017 9:02 PM

Twins power past Royals to salvage doubleheader split

By TYLER MASON Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Robbie Grossman, Max Kepler and Chris Gemenez all homered to help the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 8-4 in the second game Sunday to salvage a split of a doubleheader.

Grossman and Kepler each hit two-run homers in the first inning, and Brian Dozier had an RBI double in the second off Ian Kennedy (0-4) in his first game back from the disabled list.

Minnesota's offense helped left-hander Adalberto Mejia (1-1) earn his first career big league win. Mejia was the Twins' 26th active player for the second game and allowed three runs in seven innings, on two home runs by Salvador Perez — who also went deep in the first game.

Brandon Moss hit two of Kansas City's four home runs, and Perez and Jorge Bonifacio each hit two-run homers to lead the Royals to a 6-4 win in the opening game.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Commings practices as a member of the Braves

Commings practices as a member of the Braves 1:38

Commings practices as a member of the Braves
N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media 1:05

N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media
Judge to jurors in death penalty case: Don't talk about Atlanta Braves 0:47

Judge to jurors in death penalty case: Don't talk about Atlanta Braves

View More Video

Nation & World Videos