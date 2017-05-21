Twins power past Royals to salvage doubleheader split

Robbie Grossman, Max Kepler and Chris Gemenez all homered to help the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 8-4 in the second game Sunday to salvage a split of a doubleheader.
Grossman and Kepler each hit two-run homers in the first inning, and Brian Dozier had an RBI double in the second off Ian Kennedy (0-4) in his first game back from the disabled list.
Minnesota's offense helped left-hander Adalberto Mejia (1-1) earn his first career big league win. Mejia was the Twins' 26th active player for the second game and allowed three runs in seven innings, on two home runs by Salvador Perez — who also went deep in the first game.
Brandon Moss hit two of Kansas City's four home runs, and Perez and Jorge Bonifacio each hit two-run homers to lead the Royals to a 6-4 win in the opening game.
