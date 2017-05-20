Fire Captain John Burningham, with the Viejas Fire Department, watches flames as a brushfire burns next to Otay Lakes Road near Highway 94 on Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Jamul, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire has forced several hundred campers to flee a campground south of San Diego. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention says the blaze broke out south of Jamul Saturday morning.
May 20, 2017 9:01 PM

The Latest: Wildfire threatens rural homes outside San Diego

The Associated Press
JAMUL, Calif.

The Latest on a wildfire burning in rural San Diego County (all times local):

6 p.m.

A fast-moving wildfire has forced several hundred campers to flee a campground south of San Diego and is threatening homes in a nearby community.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention says the blaze broke out Saturday amid hot, dry conditions near State Route 94, south of Jamul (HAH-mool). It has burned at least 800 acres.

Officials evacuated about 330 recreational vehicles at the campsite as wind-swept flames spread at a dangerous rate.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2qGhjLC ) a late-afternoon shift in the wind pushed the blaze toward the community of Dulzura. Residents there were put on notice about the possible need to evacuate their homes.

___

2:25 p.m.

A fast-moving wildfire has forced several hundred campers to flee a campground south of San Diego.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention says the blaze broke out near State Route 94 south of Jamul (HAH-mool) Saturday morning. It quickly spread to about 0.66 square miles (1.7 square kilometers) amid hot, windy conditions.

Fire officials say the blaze is spreading at a "dangerous rate," prompting them to evacuate the Pico Pico RV Resort and Campground.

A spokeswoman for the campsite about 330 recreational vehicles left the site on Saturday.

CalFire spokesman Isaac Sanchez told KNSD-TV the fire started near a shooting range. The cause remains under investigation.

___

1:25 p.m.

A fast-moving wildfire has forced campers to flee a campground south of San Diego.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention says the blaze broke out south of Jamul (HAH-mool) Saturday morning and spread to at least 300 acres in about two hours.

Fire officials say the blaze is spreading at a "dangerous rate," prompting them to evacuate the Pico Pico RV Resort and Campground.

It's not clear how many people were being evacuated.

