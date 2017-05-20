The Latest: Brazil's Socialist Party pulls out of coalition

The Latest on Brazil's political crisis (all times local):
5:20 p.m.
The Brazilian Socialist Party has pulled out of President Michel Temer's coalition and has called for his resignation.
The party announced it was leaving the coalition on Saturday shortly before Temer addressed the nation for the second time in a week to say he will not resign.
He also said he has filed a petition with the Supreme Court to suspend its investigation into allegations that he endorsed the payment of hush money to a former lawmaker jailed for corruption.
The loss of its seven senators and 35 deputies mean Temer's ambitious plans to reform the country's pension system and labor laws are even less likely to be approved.
3:05 p.m.
Brazilian President Michel Temer is suggesting that an audio that purportedly recorded him supporting hush money for an ex-lawmaker has been doctored.
Temer says his administration will petition the Supreme Federal Tribunal to suspend the investigation against him until the audio is verified.
He spoke to the nation on Saturday. In his words, "That clandestine recording was manipulated and doctored with (bad) intentions."
Temer's office has acknowledged that in March the president met with Joesley Batista, chairman of the JBS meatpacking company.
The recording has led to calls from many corners for the 76-year-old career politician to resign.
