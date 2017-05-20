President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump with Col. Casey D. Eaton, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, Andrews Air Force Base prepares to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, May 19, 2017, for his first international trip as president
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump with Col. Casey D. Eaton, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, Andrews Air Force Base prepares to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, May 19, 2017, for his first international trip as president Evan Vucci AP Photo
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump with Col. Casey D. Eaton, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, Andrews Air Force Base prepares to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, May 19, 2017, for his first international trip as president Evan Vucci AP Photo

Nation & World

May 20, 2017 2:55 AM

The Latest: Trump lands in Saudi Arabia

The Associated Press
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

The Latest on President Donald Trump's first trip abroad (all times local):

9:43 a.m.

President Donald Trump is opening his first trip abroad since taking office, touching down in Saudi Arabia after an overnight flight from Washington.

Trump's visit is aimed at building stronger partnerships to combat terrorism in the region. He's also hoping to move past the controversies engulfing his administration.

Trump flew to Riyadh overnight on Air Force One. He's the only American president to make Saudi Arabia, or any majority Muslim country, his first stop overseas as president. The scheduling choice is designed in part to show respect to the region after months of harsh anti-Muslim campaign rhetoric.

Trump will also travel to Israel, have an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican, and attend the NATO summit in Brussels and the Group of 7 meeting in Sicily.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:17

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver
He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man 4:30

He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man
Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse 7:23

Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

View More Video

Nation & World Videos