Vegas police: Unapproved neck hold used in chase

This undated booking photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Public Safety shows Tashii Brown, known to them as Tashii Farmer-Brown. He was released from state custody in January, 2016, according to the department. Court records show he was sentenced to five years in prison in 2010 for assault. Brown, unarmed, died early Sunday, May 14, 2017, outside The Venetian in Las Vegas, after a police officer grabbed him in a neck hold, a much-criticized law enforcement technique to subdue people. Brown became unconscious and died, despite efforts at CPR. Hawaii Department of Public Safety via AP)