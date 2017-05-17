FILE - This 2014 file photo, shows the Wild Alaskan, a converted crabbing boat that had been used as a strip club, moored near downtown Kodiak, Alaska. Its owner, Darren Byler, is resurrecting the controversial strip club on board his boat, billing the enterprise as a nightly protest months after he was sentenced to probation for dumping human waste from the vessel. Byler, who is appealing the case, says he will begin his summer-long "First Amendment Freedom of Assembly" protests, complete with exotic dancers, Thursday May 18, 2017.
FILE - This 2014 file photo, shows the Wild Alaskan, a converted crabbing boat that had been used as a strip club, moored near downtown Kodiak, Alaska. Its owner, Darren Byler, is resurrecting the controversial strip club on board his boat, billing the enterprise as a nightly protest months after he was sentenced to probation for dumping human waste from the vessel. Byler, who is appealing the case, says he will begin his summer-long "First Amendment Freedom of Assembly" protests, complete with exotic dancers, Thursday May 18, 2017. Kodiak Daily Mirror via AP, File)
FILE - This 2014 file photo, shows the Wild Alaskan, a converted crabbing boat that had been used as a strip club, moored near downtown Kodiak, Alaska. Its owner, Darren Byler, is resurrecting the controversial strip club on board his boat, billing the enterprise as a nightly protest months after he was sentenced to probation for dumping human waste from the vessel. Byler, who is appealing the case, says he will begin his summer-long "First Amendment Freedom of Assembly" protests, complete with exotic dancers, Thursday May 18, 2017. Kodiak Daily Mirror via AP, File)

Nation & World

May 17, 2017 4:19 AM

Alaska strip club owner plans summer protests

By RACHEL D'ORO Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

An Alaska man is resurrecting a strip club he operated on board his converted crab boat before he was convicted on waste disposal charges involving the vessel.

This time, he's billing the enterprise as a nightly protest.

Darren Byler says he will begin his summer-long "First Amendment Freedom of Assembly" demonstrations Thursday on the 94-foot Wild Alaskan.

He says the demonstrations will feature exotic dancers on the boat anchored off a harbor near the island city of Kodiak.

Byler has long alleged he was hit with the federal "poop" charges because authorities and others disapproved of the exotic-dancer business he ran in 2014. He is appealing his federal case.

Byler said the Wild Alaskan is no longer being run as a charter and he won't be serving alcohol or charging admission to the vessel, although participants will need to pay $25 for a round-trip, two-minute water-taxi ride.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:17

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver
He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man 4:30

He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man
Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse 7:23

Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

View More Video

Nation & World Videos