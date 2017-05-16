Report: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation

File - In this March 29, 2017 file photo, FBI Director James Comey addresses the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Dinner in Alexandria, Va. Comey cut an unorthodox path as head of the FBI, time and again compelled by strongly held convictions to speak with unusual candor and eloquence about the bureau's work. It's a combination of qualities that may come back to haunt the president who fired him. Cliff Owen AP Photo