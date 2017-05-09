Nation & World

May 09, 2017 5:10 PM

The Latest: FBI corrects Comey testimony on Clinton aide

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Latest on FBI Director James Comey's statements on Clinton email investigation (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

The FBI has sent a letter to Congress correcting the record on Director James Comey's testimony on Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton.

In a letter Tuesday, the FBI says Comey misspoke when he said Abedin had forwarded "hundreds and thousands" of emails to the laptop of her husband, former Rep. Anthony Weiner.

The FBI says only a small number of the emails found on the laptop were a result of forwarding. Most occurred as a backup from other electronic devices.

