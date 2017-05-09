Nation & World

May 09, 2017

Sam the missing python slithers back to Alaska home

The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

A 17-foot python that had caused concern in a community north of Anchorage, Alaska, since it went missing two weeks ago has returned home.

Matsunika-Sustina Borough Animal Care reports that Sam slithered back into view Monday in the living room of its owners' home in the town of Meadow Lakes.

Sam had attracted international media attention after it went missing 14 days ago.

One of its owners tells the borough's Animal Care department that Sam was fed a 25-pound rabbit before it disappeared.

"He doesn't know where it was hiding," Animal Care Officer Darla Erskine wrote in her report. "The owner walked into the living room, and Sam was slithering across the floor."

There are no wild snakes in most of Alaska.

