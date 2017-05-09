Correction: Anti-Violence Program story

In a story May 6 about a violence-prevention program in Omaha, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a gunshot victim's name was Rodrigo Gonzalez. His name was Roberto Gonzalez.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new violence-prevention program in Omaha aims to show youth what happens to gunshot victims inside the emergency room.
Dusk to Dawn is a collaboration between the Omaha Police Department, Boys & Girls Clubs and the anti-violence group YouTurn Omaha. The free program was announced during a press conference Monday, the Omaha World-Herald (http://bit.ly/2pOEAuk ) reported.
Dr. Charity Evans, a trauma surgeon with the Nebraska Medical Center, said she hopes the teens in the program listen to what happened to other teens involved in violence and learn that decisions have consequences and how to defuse tense situations.
"I think for them to actually be in that atmosphere, to feel how warm it is in the trauma bay, to see all the machines ... I think has an impact to say that 'This is real,'" Evans said.
During a class, Evans showed 10 teenagers the same trauma bay that 20-year-old Roberto Gonzalez died in after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest while trying to buy drugs in 2015.
"We never, ever, ever in a million years thought it would ever happen to us," said Raquel Salinas, Gonzalez's mother. "We don't want another mother crying for their son or daughter. We want to stop this before it goes too far."
Teens then met with YouTurn leaders to have candid conversations about their encounters with violence, how thoughts can turn into actions and why it's OK to confide in trusting adults.
Dusk to Dawn will be held monthly with up to 15 students. The program began with a $100,000 grant from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, but will need more funding to continue.
