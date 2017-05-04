The Latest: Trump says relationship with Australia fantastic

The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
7:55 p.m.
President Donald Trump is touting what he calls his "fantastic relationship" with Australia despite an earlier contentious phone call with its prime minister.
Trump and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull are meeting aboard a decommissioned World War II aircraft carrier docked in New York to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea.
Trump claims that the reports about the tense February call with Turnbull were "fake news."
Trump and Turnbull cut short their meeting because the president remained in Washington longer than expected to tout the passage of the Republican health care bill through the House.
___
7:10 p.m.
Donald Trump is turning his first trip home as president into a victory lap.
The president is spending Thursday evening in New York while celebrating House passage of legislation undoing much of former President Barack Obama's health law.
Trump is in the city to meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and commemorate a World War II battle that reinforced the ties between the U.S. and Australia.
Trump only received 18 percent of the vote in New York in November's presidential election. Multiple modest protests are being held across the city during his visit, some visible from the presidential motorcade as it roared past Wall Street and Manhattan's famed skyscrapers.
Slated to be in Manhattan only a few hours, Trump isn't expected to visit his home at Trump Tower.
___
6:15 p.m.
President Donald Trump is making his first return home to New York since taking office.
Air Force One landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday evening.
Trump is set to travel to Manhattan to meet with the Australian prime minister and give a speech marking the anniversary of a famed World War II battle.
Trump grew up in New York and, a famed homebody, would return to Trump Tower nearly every night during last year's campaign.
But he has not set foot in New York since he left for Washington on Jan. 19, the day before his inauguration.
He only received 18 percent of the city's vote last November. Several protests have been scheduled throughout the city during his stay.
Comments