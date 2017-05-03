Nation & World

May 03, 2017 9:53 PM

Saint Louis University lockdown prompted by toy gun

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Saint Louis University officials say a lockdown after reports of a suspicious man on campus and possible shots fired was a false alarm and a student questioned by police was carrying a toy gun.

The private, Catholic university issued an alert to students shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, telling them to shelter in place. The school relocated students from a residence hall near the reported threat to a recreation center.

Officials questions a person of interest and it was determined that the person had no involvement. A second student of interest was located and questioned.

Police concluded that the second student was carrying a toy gun.

"No shots were fired; there was not a real handgun on campus," the university said in a statement.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:17

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver
He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man 4:30

He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man
Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse 7:23

Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

View More Video

Nation & World Videos