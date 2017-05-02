Nation & World

Correction: State Record Crappie story

The Associated Press
CARBONDALE, Ill.

In a story May 1 about record-setting crappie, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the lake in which the fish was caught. It is Kinkaid Lake, not Kincaid Lake.

Testing confirms Illinois-record fish was hybrid crappie

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Officials say genetic testing confirms that a state-record crappie caught in southern Illinois is a hybrid crappie.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the fish caught March 28 in Kinkaid Lake in Jackson County appeared to be a black crappie but testing confirms it was a hybrid. Ryan Povolish of Carbondale caught the fish, which weighed 4 pounds, 8.8 ounces. The previous state record for a hybrid crappie in Illinois was 4 pounds, 8.3 ounces. That fish was caught in a Jefferson County pond in 2008.

The Illinois Natural History Survey completed the testing on Povolish's crappie. Mark Davis is a conservation biologist with the survey. He says they used DNA from a fin clip and compared it to other crappie from Kinkaid Lake to make the assessment.

