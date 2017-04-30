Nation & World

April 30, 2017 8:05 PM

Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm not running'

The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire

Former Vice President Joe Biden insists he's not making another presidential bid in 2020, despite giving a rousing speech to New Hampshire Democrats about restoring dignity to politics and winning back working class voters.

Biden returned to the state Sunday to honor the nation's first all-female, all-Democratic congressional delegation at an annual state Democratic Party dinner.

Such early post-election visits to New Hampshire fueled speculation about presidential ambitions in the days leading up to the event. But Biden put the rumors to rest early on, telling his audience: "Guys, I'm not running."

He said he's ready to jump in and start raising money and campaigning, though, to get Democrats elected at every government level and shape the public debate.

