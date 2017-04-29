Nation & World

April 29, 2017 9:25 PM

Officers chasing injury reports after tornadoes hits Texas

The Associated Press
CANTON, Texas

At least one tornado has swept across the eastern Texas city of Canton, overturning vehicles and damaging homes.

It wasn't immediately clear whether any serious injuries or deaths had been reported. A dispatcher at the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office said officers were chasing numerous injury reports.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Fox says at least one tornado has been confirmed in Canton, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Dallas. He says tornadoes also were reported in surrounding areas.

Video from local television stations shows uprooted threes, damaged homes, and overturned cars along roadways.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:17

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver
He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man 4:30

He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man
Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse 7:23

Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

View More Video

Nation & World Videos