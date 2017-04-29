Nation & World

April 29, 2017 11:49 AM

Italian police detain 6 suspected neo-Nazis

The Associated Press
MILAN

Italian police have detained six suspected neo-Nazis accused of agitating violence against foreigners.

The news agency ANSA on Saturday reported that the six are accused of inciting racial and ethnic discrimination and violence. They were detained in La Spezia in Liguria.

Video released by the Carabinieri shows neo-Nazi and neo-Fascist propaganda, knives and explosive-making instructions seized from a camper hidden in the woods.

The six are believed to belong to a cell whose members were wiretapped calling for violence against foreigners. They also are believed to have painted swastikas on a regional office of the center-left Democratic Party and to have set fire to bins where the Caritas charity collects used clothing for the needy.

