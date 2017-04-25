Nation & World

April 25, 2017 4:30 AM

Trump asked to work for release of 2 jailed by Iran

The Associated Press
VIENNA

A relative and supporters of two Iranian-American citizens imprisoned in Iran are turning to U.S. President Donald Trump and a U.N. panel in efforts to secure their release.

Siamak Namazi and his father, Baquer Namazi, are both serving 10-year prison sentences on convictions of "collusion with an enemy state" — the United States. Their supporters deny the charges and say the two are being held as pawns to exert leverage on the U.S.

A petition to the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention submitted Tuesday asks for "urgent action" to secure the release of the Namazis. It was filed by the Washington-based Freedom Now human rights group.

At the same time, Babak Namazi says his father and brother are suffering "rapidly declining health" and he urged Trump to "act urgently."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:17

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver
He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man 4:30

He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man
Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse 7:23

Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

View More Video

Nation & World Videos