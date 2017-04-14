Nation & World

April 14, 2017 1:15 AM

Japanese man arrested after young Vietnamese girl killed

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Police have arrested a Japanese man in connection with the death of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl near Tokyo, weeks after her naked body was found near a trench.

Chiba prefectural police said Friday they arrested 46-year-old real estate salesman Yasumasa Shibuya on suspicion he abandoned the girl's body in Aiko City. Police are continuing to investigate him in the girl's murder and say he has been silent about the case.

Japanese media say Shibuya headed a parents' association at the school the girl attended.

The body of Le Thi Nhat Linh was found on March 26, two days after she disappeared on her way to school.

She was loved by her neighbors, and her killing has caught attention in the nation.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:17

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver
He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man 4:30

He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man
Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse 7:23

Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

View More Video

Nation & World Videos