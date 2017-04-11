Lawyer: Suspect admits ramming truck into crowd in Stockholm

1:22 Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school Pause

4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility

1:17 Man killed on Berlyn Drive in Crawford County

3:30 Taste of Macon-Bibb Follies

1:18 Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer

1:22 Offseason workout change will be boost for players and coaches

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

3:53 Cop Shop Podcast: Police dog poos on Senate floor